Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Short Interest Down 27.1% in August

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 646,400 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the August 15th total of 886,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $33,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,548. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Atlanta Braves by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,236,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,362,000 after purchasing an additional 214,923 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 13.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 598,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,231,000 after buying an additional 73,135 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves during the first quarter worth about $2,378,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Atlanta Braves by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 805,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,672,000 after acquiring an additional 48,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Atlanta Braves in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,486,000. 0.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA opened at $39.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.42. Atlanta Braves has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $54.94.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.44 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Atlanta Braves will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.