Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO cut its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Atmos Energy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 177.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 7.5% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Atmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $115.01. 2,483,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,919. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.89 and its 200 day moving average is $115.84. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.62. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.71 and a 1-year high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $662.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.54 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

Insider Activity at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $1,468,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 212,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,952,711.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

