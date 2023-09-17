AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523,127,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,070,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AT&T by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,530,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,008 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 196,653,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,785,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,195 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,387,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,581,839,000 after purchasing an additional 530,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in AT&T by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $15.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.35. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

