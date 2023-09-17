Aurora Cannabis (ACB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 18th.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $55.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.80 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 88.27% and a negative return on equity of 30.47%. On average, analysts expect Aurora Cannabis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $0.98 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. The company has a market cap of $390.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,383,000 after acquiring an additional 281,946 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,928,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677,685 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,269,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 534,615 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,233,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 209,044 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 357,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

