Aurora Cannabis (ACB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $55.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.80 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 88.27% and a negative return on equity of 30.47%. On average, analysts expect Aurora Cannabis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $390.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average is $0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at $25,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Aurora Cannabis by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 37,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

