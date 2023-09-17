Avalanche Price Tops $9.23 on Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.23 or 0.00034721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded down 4% against the dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion and approximately $76.74 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00026830 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00011263 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000193 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000875 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,321,323 coins and its circulating supply is 353,945,143 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.