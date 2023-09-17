Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Shares Acquired by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) by 76.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 480.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 167.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the first quarter worth about $53,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Avangrid by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp upgraded Avangrid from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Avangrid Stock Performance

AGR traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,797. Avangrid, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $50.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.89. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). Avangrid had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.33%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Featured Articles

