AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) Short Interest Update

AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the August 15th total of 4,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 908,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AVPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AvePoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on AvePoint from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of AvePoint from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

NASDAQ AVPT opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 0.89. AvePoint has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $7.13.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.78 million. AvePoint had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. AvePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AvePoint will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 136.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in AvePoint by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AvePoint by 97,940.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

