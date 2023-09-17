Avista (NYSE:AVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

AVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of Avista from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avista from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Get Avista alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AVA

Avista Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. Avista has a 12-month low of $32.27 and a 12-month high of $45.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.81.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $379.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.20 million. Avista had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Avista will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Avista’s payout ratio is 95.34%.

Insider Transactions at Avista

In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $38,745.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $38,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Scott L. Morris purchased 3,100 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,409.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 128,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,393.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Avista in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,450,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Avista by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 22,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Avista by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avista by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 447,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,557,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

(Get Free Report)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.