AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

AxoGen Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AXGN stock opened at $5.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $234.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.68. AxoGen has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $13.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $38.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 19.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that AxoGen will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy Mcbride Wendell acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $62,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,727.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $188,900 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AxoGen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 39,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,906 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AxoGen by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

