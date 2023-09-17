B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $81.81 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $94.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.