B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Has $4.33 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,512 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.9% of B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association grew its stake in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Trading Down 2.3 %

MCD stock opened at $278.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.06. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $326.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.17.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

