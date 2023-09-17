B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27,767 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $28,203,000. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,634 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Walt Disney from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.35.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $85.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $156.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.64. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $79.75 and a 12-month high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.