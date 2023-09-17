B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the second quarter valued at about $5,053,000. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.7% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 180,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.5% in the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 240,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 33.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 52.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 214,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,999,000 after purchasing an additional 73,713 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $75.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.05. The company has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $73.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Susquehanna cut their price target on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Melius downgraded RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.