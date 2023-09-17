Baker Boyer National Bank Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Baker Boyer National Bank lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $5.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $408.74. 4,004,030 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,780,192. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $411.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.01. The stock has a market cap of $327.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

