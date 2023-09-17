Baker Boyer National Bank Grows Stock Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Baker Boyer National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report) by 23.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,042 shares during the period. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after buying an additional 582,372 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 63,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 38,008 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 268.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,197,882 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514,662 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $916,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on KOS. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $9.50 to $9.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.32.

Kosmos Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KOS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. 5,976,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,490,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $8.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 35.41% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $273.32 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company's primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.