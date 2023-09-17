Baker Boyer National Bank Invests $471,000 in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Baker Boyer National Bank acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. Argus decreased their price target on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.50 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.73.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In related news, Director Devina A. Rankin purchased 10,000 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $114,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of KEY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.72. 22,159,619 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,449,662. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.26.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.67%.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

