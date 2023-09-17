Baker Boyer National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Baker Boyer National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,568,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,943 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 13.5% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank owned about 0.65% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $36,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alerus Financial NA grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,916,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,591,000 after purchasing an additional 50,637 shares during the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 82,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 380,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 74,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shearwater Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 606,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,990,000 after purchasing an additional 26,274 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $23.41. The stock had a trading volume of 478,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,596. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.25. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $24.40.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

