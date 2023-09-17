Baker Boyer National Bank Sells 1,050 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Baker Boyer National Bank trimmed its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 66.4% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 72.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $511,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PACCAR stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $85.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,636,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,140. The firm has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.23. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $54.64 and a one year high of $90.05.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 15.51%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

