Baker Boyer National Bank Sells 8,308 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Baker Boyer National Bank lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,308 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,215,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,134,000 after acquiring an additional 129,128 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 134,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,326,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,185. The firm has a market cap of $100.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.03 and its 200 day moving average is $140.36.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

