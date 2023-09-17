Baker Boyer National Bank Takes $832,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Baker Boyer National Bank purchased a new position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,191 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC decreased their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 80,594,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,218,100. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.35.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -90.98%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

