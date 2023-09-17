Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Up 39.3% in August

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 124.0 days.

BLHEF stock opened at $158.75 on Friday. Bâloise has a 1-year low of $142.15 and a 1-year high of $153.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.07.

Bâloise Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the insurance and banking businesses in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg. It operates through Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities segments. The company offers various non-life insurance products, including accident, health, general liability, motor, fire and other property, marine, credit protection, and legal expenses insurance.

