Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF) Short Interest Up 39.3% in August

Bâloise Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, an increase of 39.3% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 124.0 days.
Bâloise Trading Up 5.9 %
BLHEF stock opened at $158.75 on Friday. Bâloise has a 1-year low of $142.15 and a 1-year high of $153.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.07.
Bâloise Company Profile
