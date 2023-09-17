Bank of America Trims Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Target Price to $208.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $210.00 to $208.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson cut Apple from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Apple from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $199.41.

Shares of AAPL opened at $175.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.27. Apple has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.13%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total transaction of $2,753,216.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 785,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $129,447,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,680 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,919,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $646,332,000 after acquiring an additional 89,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 3.3% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 29,606 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

