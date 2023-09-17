Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Short Interest Down 41.9% in August

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCFGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,657,000 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the August 15th total of 8,017,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,761.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bank of Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

Bank of Communications Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKFCF opened at $0.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.59. Bank of Communications has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $0.68.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.

