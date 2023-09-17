Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Short Interest Down 41.9% in August

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BKFCF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,657,000 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the August 15th total of 8,017,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,761.7 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bank of Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th.
View Our Latest Report on BKFCF
Bank of Communications Price Performance
Bank of Communications Company Profile
Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Communications
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.