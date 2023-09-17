Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires 10,640 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,685 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its stake in CarMax by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 348,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in CarMax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its stake in CarMax by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 65,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 145,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on KMX. Northcoast Research cut CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CarMax from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

KMX stock opened at $83.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $87.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.06.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $14,090,240.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,629,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 27,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $2,289,874.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,993 shares of company stock worth $25,375,428 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

