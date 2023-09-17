Bard Financial Services Inc. Acquires 215,200 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 766,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 215,200 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Hanesbrands worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Hanesbrands by 409.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2,003.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1,248.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.64.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $4.63 on Friday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.85 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 22.89% and a negative net margin of 6.61%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

