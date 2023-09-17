Bard Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,341,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,300 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $5,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LYG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 91.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,526,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150,123 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 4,791.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,329,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,159,110 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,095,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,445,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,160,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.0792 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 5.5%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.32%.

LYG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.79) to GBX 60 ($0.75) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.88) to GBX 68 ($0.85) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

