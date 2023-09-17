Bard Financial Services Inc. Grows Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,575 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the first quarter worth $357,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $701,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $835,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $27.28 on Friday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.15.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

