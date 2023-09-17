Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Bard Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,722,318,000 after acquiring an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 965.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,428,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106,287 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,126,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $51.62 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $53.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

