Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,120 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $35,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $56.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.63 and a 200-day moving average of $56.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.57 and a 52 week high of $85.18.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.23%.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

