Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $3.96 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GOAU – Free Report) by 85.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,470 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.34. U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.99.

The U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of 28 precious metal mining firms listed in the US, Canada, Australia, Hong Kong or South Africa. Holdings are selected by fundamental factors and weighted in fixed tiers.

