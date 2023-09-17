Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $5.76 Million Stock Position in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 388,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.20% of Plains GP worth $5,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Plains GP by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 35.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 407.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1,011.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,670 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PAGP opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.84 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.2675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plains GP in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

