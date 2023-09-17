Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $6.57 Million Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,070 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,250 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Comcast by 71,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,705,989 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $444,328,000 after buying an additional 12,688,262 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 1.4 %

Comcast stock opened at $45.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average is $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $187.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 73.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Macquarie raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.