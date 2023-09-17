Bard Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 284,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for 2.6% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.16% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $34,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Hyperion Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 158,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 73,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 5,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.44. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

