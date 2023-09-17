Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% in the first quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 41.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. StockNews.com began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. HSBC started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.05.

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $75.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.79. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The company has a market capitalization of $94.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 37.53%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

