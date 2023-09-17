Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,640 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $7,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,206,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after buying an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after buying an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,673,000 after buying an additional 3,496,741 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on General Mills in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.79.

General Mills Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE GIS opened at $65.85 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.70 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.76%.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.