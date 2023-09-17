Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth $31,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $89.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.52 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 43.31%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.4724 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

Get Our Latest Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.