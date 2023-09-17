Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,862 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,862 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQ. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ opened at $81.81 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.66 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.49. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

