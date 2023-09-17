Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 3,897 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP ETF comprises about 2.2% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bard Financial Services Inc. owned about 2.03% of Global X MLP ETF worth $28,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period.

Shares of MLPA opened at $44.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.57. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $44.69.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

