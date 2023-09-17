Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.75.

BBDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Compass Point raised their price objective on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Barings BDC from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $948.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.64 million. Barings BDC had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 33.71%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.69%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.83%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

