Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$28.45.

ABX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Insider Activity

Barrick Gold Stock Up 2.0 %

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Jonas Peter Haddock Richardson purchased 23,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$16.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$373,350.48. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSE:ABX opened at C$22.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$17.88 and a 12-month high of C$28.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -450.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.18.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a positive return on equity of 1.14% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold will post 1.5712209 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,220.00%.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

See Also

