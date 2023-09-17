BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Short Interest Up 25.1% in August

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the August 15th total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCML. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in BayCom by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 197,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BayCom in the fourth quarter worth $1,579,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in BayCom by 7,279.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in BayCom by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BayCom by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BayCom alerts:

BayCom Price Performance

NASDAQ BCML opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. BayCom has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $226.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.71.

BayCom Dividend Announcement

BayCom ( NASDAQ:BCML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. BayCom had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 9.43%. Analysts anticipate that BayCom will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio is 17.39%.

BayCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.