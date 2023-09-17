BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN) Short Interest Update

BayFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BayFirst Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BayFirst Financial stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.40 million, a PE ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 0.20. BayFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.54.

BayFirst Financial (NASDAQ:BAFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BayFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter.

BayFirst Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BayFirst Financial

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. BayFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 94.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BayFirst Financial in the first quarter worth $3,428,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1,275.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 133,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 123,600 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BayFirst Financial by 47.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 56,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BayFirst Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in BayFirst Financial by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

About BayFirst Financial

BayFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for BayFirst National Bank that provides community banking services for businesses and individuals. The company offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement account; and safety deposit boxes.

