BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Down 21.1% in August

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the August 15th total of 34,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut BB Seguridade Participações from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th.

BB Seguridade Participações Stock Performance

Shares of BBSEY stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. BB Seguridade Participações has a 52-week low of $4.78 and a 52-week high of $7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.45.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. BB Seguridade Participações had a net margin of 82.74% and a return on equity of 79.45%. The business had revenue of $447.67 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

