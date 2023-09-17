Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SKIN. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Beauty Health from $35.00 to $16.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Beauty Health from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Beauty Health from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Beauty Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.28.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKIN

Beauty Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SKIN opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $894.35 million, a P/E ratio of -48.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. Beauty Health has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.40.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.89 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 3.84% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Beauty Health will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Beauty Health

In related news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders bought 59,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $362,218.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,827,453 shares in the company, valued at $35,547,463.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michael P. Monahan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $30,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 358,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Brent L. Saunders bought 59,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $362,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,827,453 shares in the company, valued at $35,547,463.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 97,380 shares of company stock valued at $593,948 in the last 90 days. 41.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Beauty Health by 172.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Beauty Health by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Beauty Health by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter.

Beauty Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.