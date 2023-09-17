Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Short Interest Update

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 361,000 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the August 15th total of 642,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 82.0 days.

Beazley Trading Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:BZLYF opened at $7.22 on Friday. Beazley has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on BZLYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 800 ($10.01) to GBX 780 ($9.76) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 825 ($10.32) to GBX 850 ($10.64) in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Beazley from GBX 825 ($10.32) to GBX 775 ($9.70) in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Beazley from GBX 921 ($11.53) to GBX 887 ($11.10) in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Beazley from GBX 740 ($9.26) to GBX 760 ($9.51) in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.

