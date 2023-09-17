bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

bebe stores Price Performance

Shares of bebe stores stock opened at $2.71 on Friday. bebe stores has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $7.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.20.

About bebe stores

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

