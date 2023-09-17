Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Acquires 220 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.56.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $98.41 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.73 and a 52-week high of $164.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.88%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

