Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,998 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 2.0% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,567 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $113.14 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $139.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.94. The company has a market capitalization of $124.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.33% and a return on equity of 45.94%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.96.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

