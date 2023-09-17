Belden (NYSE:BDC) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

BDC has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $93.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $107.80.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $96.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.36. Belden has a 52-week low of $58.53 and a 52-week high of $99.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Belden had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $692.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Belden will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.99%.

In other Belden news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total transaction of $654,461.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,262.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Belden by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Belden by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $762,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

